Congress releases photos of Rahul Gandhi at Mount Kailash

A week after Congress president Rahul Gandhi left for the Kailash Mansarovar yatra, the party on Friday released his pictures taken against the backdrop of Mount Kailash.

Mr. Gandhi’s Twitter handle posted a 17-second video of the mountain range with the comment, “Shiva is the universe.”

“Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President @RahulGandhi sets the pace during his #KailashYatra. Can you keep up?”asked a post on the official Twitter handle of the party that shared a picture of him.

The Congress chief had trekked 34.31 km in 463 minutes and taken over 46,000 steps, says the Congress Twitter handle.

The Congress president’s photographs come a day after BJP supporters on social media questioned if he was really in Kailash Mansarovar or had merely downloaded from Google.

Some of the other pilgrims also posted pictures of Mr. Gandhi trekking and a video of him interacting with other pilgrims. Dressed in a pair of jeans, a dark jacket and beige-coloured cap, the Congress leader is seen posing with pilgrims without any SPG security cover around him.

On Thursday, posting a picture of Mount Kailash, he tweeted, “It is so humbling to be walking in the shadow of this giant.” He shared pictures of Lake Mansarovar saying there was no hatred in its tranquil water.

The Congress chief had left for the yatra on August 31 and is expected to complete the pilgrimage by September 12.

The trip, however, was caught in a war of words when the BJP raised questions over Mr. Gandhi’s pilgrimage including some reports that he wanted the Chinese Ambassador to India to give him a ceremonial send-off.

The Congress hit back saying that anyone who creates a hurdle in the holy pilgrimage “commits a sin and gets a curse.”

“You are Rahul Gandhi not Chinese Gandhi. Why should the Chinese ambassador want to see off a non-Chinese person? There is no such protocol,” BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said at a press conference on August 31.

“Does he not know that Kailash Mansarovar is in the Tibet autonomous region of China. Whoever tries to creates a hurdle in the pilgrimage of Lord of the Lords, Lord Shiva, commits a sin and earns his wrath,” countered Randeep Surjewala of the Congress.

The Congress chief had first announced his desire for the pilgrimage during a public rally in Delhi on April 29 days after a plane scare. “A few days ago, we were on our way to Karnataka on an aircraft. And the aircraft suddenly came down by 8,000 feet. I thought gaadi gayi [that it was all over]. At that moment, it struck my mind that I have to go to Kailash Mansarovar,” Mr. Gandhi said at the Aakrosh rally.