Congress releases first list of 5 candidates

The Congress on Sunday announced its first list of five candidates for the Jharkhand Assembly polls.

It has fielded its State unit chief Rameshwar Oraon from Lohardaga.

The five candidates are from seats that will go to polls in the first phase on November 30. November 13 is the last date of filing nominations.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the Congress and Lalu Prasad’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had recently announced a pre-poll alliance for the

State Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is the alliance’s chief ministerial face.

Largest chunk for JMM

The Congress will contest 31 seats out of the 81 in the Jharkhand Assembly. The RJD will contest seven seats, while the largest chunk of the alliance — 43 seats — will be contested by the JMM.