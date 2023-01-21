Congress releases a ‘charge sheet’ against the Narendra Modi government, calls BJP the Bhrasht Jumla Party

January 21, 2023 10:28 pm | Updated 10:58 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and communication chief Jairam Ramesh on Saturday released a one-page “charge sheet” against the Narendra Modi government as part of their haath se haath jodo abhiyaan (hand-on-hand together campaign) that will start on January 26.

In the ‘charge sheet’, the party termed the BJP as ‘Bhrasht Jumla Party’ and alleged that its mantra was kuch ka saath, khud ka vikas, sabke saath vishwasghaat (benefit of a few, development for self and betrayal of everyone)“.

Under the ‘ kuch ka saath’ (benefit of a few) segment, the party alleged loan waivers for a few select businessmen, 10% of the wealthy owning 64% of India’s wealth and infrastructure assets like ports and airports being “gifted to the Prime Minister’s close friends”.

In the ‘ khud ka vikas’ (development for self) segment, the Congress accused the BJP of spending crores on propaganda and indulging in nepotism.

Issues such as unemployment, food security, women’s security, the plight of farmers, hate speeches, the “toppling” of elected governments and India’s ranking in international indices in various sectors figure in under ‘ sabke saath vishwasghaat’ section.

Speaking to reporters after the event at All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters, Mr. Venugopal said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra that is currently in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will continue as per schedule, despite the twin blasts that rocked Jammu on Saturday.

“Two weeks before the yatra began, I met J&K L-G [Manoj Sinha] in connection with the Yatra. All our leaders in J&K are in constant touch with the security personnel. It is their responsibility to take care of such incidents,” he said.

End of a yatra

To mark the culmination of the Kanniyakumari to Kashmir march, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, who is leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, will hoist the national flag at the Pradesh Congress Committee office in Srinagar’s Lal Chowk area and will then address a public meeting at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium.

Mr. Venugopal said there was a consideration of having a “permanent structure” for future generations to witness and therefore Congress’s own property was chosen.

“The march part will be over on January 29. On January 30, at 10 a.m., Rahul Gandhi will hoist the national flag in the Pradesh Congress Committee office. At 11 a.m., a public meeting would take place at the Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar,” he said, adding that several Opposition leaders have been invited for the meeting.

The Congress leaders also unveiled the logo of the haath se haath jodo campaign. Explaining the logo that sports the same colour as the Bharat Jodo Yatra logo, Mr. Ramesh said the only difference is that it has the Congress’ hand symbol to signify that “it would be a 100% political campaign”.