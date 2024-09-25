Congress ran ‘Ministry of Muslim affairs’, NDA govt. works for all minorities: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed the Congress and said during its time in the government, the Ministry was seen as “Ministry of Muslim Affairs”.

Mr. Rijiju said under the NDA government, the Ministry is not focused solely on the Muslim community but works for the benefit of all six minorities in India.

The Minister, who was briefing the media on the completion of 100 days of the NDA government, came down heavily on the previous Congress governments and said the party had used Muslims as a “vote bank”.

“Hardly anything was done for the upliftment of the community. Such treatment left the Muslim community impoverished,” he added.

Mr. Rijiju said the NDA’s approach towards minorities is more inclusive. “We ensure that all six recognised minority communities, be it Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis, receive equal attention. Our schemes are for the benefit of all with a focus on reaching those who have been previously neglected,” he said.

The Minister said minorities in India “are growing under the leadership of the Prime Minister, are safe and enjoying better opportunities than in many other countries”.

Speaking on the achievements of 100 days of the government, Mr. Rijiju cited the celebration of Lok Samvardhan Parv this year at Delhi Haat, which provided a platform for artisans from minority communities. He spoke about the government giving over ₹1,000 crore to more than 2.5 lakh beneficiaries during the financial year 2024-25, the Haj Yatra and Haj Suvidha among other achievements.

Mr. Rijiju highlighted the Ministry’s preparation of an operational manual for conducting of Urs for Durgah Khawaja Saheb in Ajmer and use of digital technology for facilitating pilgrims in various aspects through DKS Suvidha Mobile app. From launching the Jio Parsi portal to integration of the Gati Shakti portal, he pointed out several achievements of the government and the Ministry in the last 100 days.

