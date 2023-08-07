Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Patil’s suspension revoked

August 07, 2023 11:24 am | Updated 12:41 pm IST

The Privilege Committee on August 7 proposed senior Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil’s reinstatement in Rajya Sabha. The committee “finds senior Ms. Patil guilty of breach of privilege for reportedly circulating video shot inside the House. She has been under suspension for four months. The committee rules that her suspension so far, should be deemed as punishment...” it said.

The Rajya Sabha on February 10 suspended Ms. Patil for the remainder of the Budget Session for allegedly video recording and publishing the visuals from the Upper House. The decision was based on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP G.V.L. Narasimha Rao against her to Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Mr. Dhankhar had told the House that the Privileges Committee of Rajya Sabha will hold an enquiry into Mr. Rao’s complaint. He had also moved a motion to suspend Ms. Patil who said she had not done anything deliberately and was given a harsh punishment. The Congress members had walked out of the House protesting the decision.

Ms. Patil said she has not done anything deliberately. “I belong to a freedom fighter’s family and I should be given natural justice. I have not done anything deliberately,” Ms. Patil told reporters later. “Accusing me like this and straight away giving me the sternest punishment is not fair. I was deliberately named and I felt humiliated,” she added.