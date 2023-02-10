HamberMenu
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil suspended for remainder of Budget Session for filming House proceedings

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar had earlier in the day indicated that action would be taken against those who had filmed a ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday

February 10, 2023 06:23 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil speaks in Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament. Videograb: Sansad TV

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday suspended Congress MP Rajani Ashokrao Patil for the remainder of the current Budget Session for filming House proceedings.

Mr. Dhankhar, who had earlier in the day indicated that action would be taken against those who had filmed a ruckus during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech on Thursday, asked leaders of political parties to express their views on the issue.

Thereafter, a motion was adopted to suspend Ms. Patil for the remainder of the Budget Session, pending a report from the parliamentary privileges committee on the issue.

