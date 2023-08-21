HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress raises questions over ‘withdrawal’ of auction notice for Sunny Deol’s Juhu villa

The Bank of Baroda had put on the block Sunny Deol's Juhu villa to recover ₹56 crore through an e-auction to be held on August 25

August 21, 2023 10:04 am | Updated 10:38 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol has been in default on a ₹55.99 crore loan from the Bank of Baroda. File

Bollywood actor and BJP MP Sunny Deol has been in default on a ₹55.99 crore loan from the Bank of Baroda. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on August 21 raised questions about the Bank of Baroda reportedly withdrawing the e-auction notice for the Juhu bungalow of BJP MP Sunny Deol, asking who triggered the "technical reasons" for the withdrawal.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had put up the Juhu residence of BJP MP Sunny Deol for e-auction since he has not paid up ₹56 crore owed to the Bank. This morning, in less than 24 hours, the nation has got to know that the Bank of Baroda has withdrawn the auction notice due to 'technical reasons'." 

"Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?" he said.

The Bank of Baroda had put on the block a property owned by the actor to recover ₹56 crore through an e-auction to be held on August 25.

The Gurdaspur MP, whose latest movie Gaddar 2 is a box office success having already grossed over ₹300 crore since the release last week, has been in default on a ₹55.99 crore loan from the bank and interest and penalty, since December 2022, the second largest state-owned lender said in a public tender on Sunday.

However, the auction notice for the bungalow has been withdrawn, media reports said Monday. 

The actor is officially known as Ajay Singh Dharmendra Deol and has been representing the ruling BJP from the Punjab seat since 2019 when he won the seat with a big margin defeating the then Congress member Sunil Jhakar.

Related Topics

Indian National Congress / national politics / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.