Congress raises questions on release of PM-Kisan instalment two days ahead of M.P., Chhattisgarh polls

November 15, 2023 02:25 pm | Updated 02:25 pm IST - New Delhi

Congress General Secretary in-charge (Communications) Jairam Ramesh. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on November 15 questioned the release of the 15th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi just two days ahead of assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh and wondered if it was "intentional".

While polling in Madhya Pradesh will be held in a single-phase on November 17, in neighbouring Chhattisgarh, voting for the second-phase will be conducted. The first phase was held on November 7.

The sixth installment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi was released on August 1, 2020, while the ninth instalment on August 9, 2021, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X in Hindi.

The 12th instalment was released on October 17 last year, said Mr. Ramesh, whose party aims to retain power in Chhattisgarh and defeat the BJP in Madhya Pradesh.

"The 15th instalment under PM-Kisan is coming today i.e. on November 15, 2023. Now when elections are to be held in Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh in two days, in Rajasthan in 10 days and in Telangana in 15 days, the 15th instalment is being released today," he said in his post on X.

"Is this delay not intentional?" Mr. Ramesh asked.

Polling in Rajasthan is scheduled for November 25 and in Telangana for November 30. The counting of votes for these states along with Mizoram will be held on December 3.

