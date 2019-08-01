Congress raises award of six airports to Adani group

The successful airport privatisation bids by Adani Enterprises and the push for Parliament going paperless were among a host of issues raised in the Lok Sabha on Thursday during the first half of the day.

Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, during the Zero Hour, questioned the government on how the Adani group could win privatisation bids for five profit-making airports of under the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

Mr. Chowdhury’s Zero Hour mention follows a report by The Hindu detailing how the Adani group won bids for six airports even though the NITI Aayog and the Department of Economic Affairs had flagged several concerns.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, however, informed the Congress leader that the Civil Aviation Minister had explained the details in the House earlier.

LS to go paperless

Mr Birla informed the House that efforts will be made to make it paperless, a step which will help save crores of rupees spent on printing and help save trees.

Members would have the option of choosing to have their documents in digital form or paper, he said.

Congress member Manish Tewari raised the issue of a report prepared by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights that charged India of violating human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We may not give much importance to the report but a lot of countries do,” said Mr. Tewari and urged the Indian government to present India's viewpoint to counter Pakistan’s propaganda.

Trinamool's Mohua Moitra asked the government to transparently declare the law firms that are assisting the government in drafting the data protection bill that is to be passed in Parliament.

“These law firms may have also other clients who have may interest in data,” said Ms Moitra and added that those ‘interests’ could be reflected in the Bill.