ADVERTISEMENT

Congress questions ‘silence’ of PM Modi, Amit Shah on crimes against women

Published - September 21, 2024 09:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu’s article ‘Enough is enough’ on the R.G. Kar rape and murder incident, Ajoy Kumar, AICC in-charge for Odisha, asked when PM Narendra Modi would write a similar article even as he referred to multiple incidents of crimes against women, including the alleged sexual assault on the fiancee of an Army officer at a Bhubaneswar police station recently

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Ajoy Kumar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress on Saturday (September 21, 2024) questioned the ‘silence’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged sexual assault on an Army officer’s fiancee in police custody in BJP-ruled Odisha and other such incidents of crime against women in the BJP-ruled States.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, addressing a joint press conference along with the chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC’s) ex-servicemen department, Colonel (Retd) Rohit Chaudhry, referred to the article, Enough is enough, by President Droupadi Murmu on the rape and muder of a young doctor at R.G. Kar Medical college Hospital in Kolkata.

He said, “Sometime ago, President Droupadi Murmu had said ‘enough is enough’ in the wake of the Kolkata incident. Now, we are asking how much is enough? Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Indore (referring to incidents of crime here)... we ask Modiji, when will you write an editorial in one of the major national dailies, saying ‘enough is enough’?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar, who’s the AICC in-charge for Odisha, said that in Odisha, some men misbehaved with the daughter of an Army brigadier, who is also the fiancee of an Army captain, and when she went to a “model police station” to lodge a complaint, she and her fiance were brutally beaten up.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“Then a fake case is made and the victim and her companion are taken into custody. In this case, an Army officer writes a letter to a high court judge seeking justice. But Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are silent on this matter,” he said.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, two Army officers and their female friends were held hostage and beaten up, and one of the two women was raped, he noted.

Mr. Kumar also referred to the incident in Rajasthan in which an Army jawan was brutally beaten up at a police station and the one in Manipur last year in which the wife of an Army jawan was disrobed.

“Many such incidents have happened in the country, but not a single word has come out of the mouths of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” the Congress leader said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US