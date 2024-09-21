GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress questions ‘silence’ of PM Modi, Amit Shah on crimes against women

Referring to President Droupadi Murmu’s article ‘Enough is enough’ on the R.G. Kar rape and murder incident, Ajoy Kumar, AICC in-charge for Odisha, asked when PM Narendra Modi would write a similar article even as he referred to multiple incidents of crimes against women, including the alleged sexual assault on the fiancee of an Army officer at a Bhubaneswar police station recently

Published - September 21, 2024 09:48 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Ajoy Kumar.

File photo of Ajoy Kumar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress on Saturday (September 21, 2024) questioned the ‘silence’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the alleged sexual assault on an Army officer’s fiancee in police custody in BJP-ruled Odisha and other such incidents of crime against women in the BJP-ruled States.

Congress leader Ajoy Kumar, addressing a joint press conference along with the chairman of the All India Congress Committee’s (AICC’s) ex-servicemen department, Colonel (Retd) Rohit Chaudhry, referred to the article, Enough is enough, by President Droupadi Murmu on the rape and muder of a young doctor at R.G. Kar Medical college Hospital in Kolkata.

He said, “Sometime ago, President Droupadi Murmu had said ‘enough is enough’ in the wake of the Kolkata incident. Now, we are asking how much is enough? Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur, Indore (referring to incidents of crime here)... we ask Modiji, when will you write an editorial in one of the major national dailies, saying ‘enough is enough’?”

Mr. Kumar, who’s the AICC in-charge for Odisha, said that in Odisha, some men misbehaved with the daughter of an Army brigadier, who is also the fiancee of an Army captain, and when she went to a “model police station” to lodge a complaint, she and her fiance were brutally beaten up.

“Then a fake case is made and the victim and her companion are taken into custody. In this case, an Army officer writes a letter to a high court judge seeking justice. But Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh are silent on this matter,” he said.

In Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, two Army officers and their female friends were held hostage and beaten up, and one of the two women was raped, he noted.

Mr. Kumar also referred to the incident in Rajasthan in which an Army jawan was brutally beaten up at a police station and the one in Manipur last year in which the wife of an Army jawan was disrobed.

“Many such incidents have happened in the country, but not a single word has come out of the mouths of Narendra Modi and Amit Shah,” the Congress leader said.

Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / national government / sexual assault & rape

