Congress questions PM's visit to new Parliament building and central vista project

NEW DELHI

27 September 2021 21:42 IST

Party points out his absence during COVID second wave

The Congress on Monday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspection of the under-construction Parliament building, part of the central vista project, and asked if he had visited any hospital during the peak of the second wave of COVID-19.

On Sunday evening, Mr Modi had visited the under-construction building that houses the new Parliament.

“I don’t know if the Prime Minister was seen visiting a hospital under construction, or an oxygen plant under construction,” Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera told reporters at a press conference.

Mr. Khera said three months ago, people were losing their loved ones and the country is yet to fully come out of the grief and the pain that everyone went through during the peak of the second wave.

“Three months ago, each one of us was losing our loved ones, we were trying to save our loved ones and today the Prime Minister goes to visit a ₹20-30,000 crore Central Vista project. The timing of which in any case is hugely questionable..We would have supported him if he was visiting some hospital site. I am sorry; we can’t support a gesture, as thoughtless and as insensitive as this,” he said.

In a separate tweet, former Union Minister Jairam Ramesh posted a photo of the Prime Minister at the construction site and tweeted, “The different avatars of the self-styled Sarvagyani. Anything for a photo-op to divert attention!”.