Congress questions PM’s silence on ‘threats’ to Rahul Gandhi

The Congress on Wednesday alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched with the knowledge of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to target Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. It questioned their silence on the matter.

The party has complained to the police in various States that statements of BJP leaders such as Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu were aimed at jeopardising Mr. Gandhi’s security.

Addressing a press conference, Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal and senior leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Centre is “inciting hatred and violence” against Mr. Gandhi and added that such moves are a tragedy for the country’s democracy itself.

Mr. Venugopal said the party was witnessing a conspiracy against Mr. Gandhi in the last 15 days. “These statements (by BJP leaders) pose a life threat to Rahul Gandhi. One week is over, we expected Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to come forward to correct these people and ask them to apologise. This is what we expect in a democracy,” Mr. Venugopal said.

He reminded Mr. Modi that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge had written to Mr. Modi expressing concern but even after that such statements continued, particularly from Mr. Bittu. “What does it mean? PM Modi, Home Minister Shah and the Union government have been maintaining silence. It means it is a clear conspiracy with the knowledge of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister,” Mr. Venugopal said.

He said the Congress is not scared by such acts. “Rahul Gandhi walked 4,000 km, can the PM even walk 14 km? What is your game plan? Your leaders are motivating people to attack Rahul Gandhi and openly threatening him,” he said. “If the Government of India fails to control the situation, we know how to protect our leaders. However, the BJP bears moral responsibility for the consequences of this situation,” Mr. Venugopal said.

Mr. Singhvi said democracy demanded a democratic response. “It may come late, but it will come, proving that the BJP’s threats to Rahul Gandhi will only make him stronger. This government is inciting hatred and violence against the Leader of the Opposition, a tragedy not only for the ruling party but for Indian democracy itself,” he said.

Earlier, in a complaint filed at the Tughlaq Road police station, Congress treasurer Ajay Maken said the remarks by BJP leaders Tarvinder Singh Marwah, Mr. Bittu and Raghuraj Singh and Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad were aimed at jeopardising Mr. Gandhi’s security. He said in the complaint that on September 11, Mr. Marwah in a BJP event openly issued an assassination threat to Mr. Gandhi, wherein he said, “Rahul Gandhi baaz aaja, nahi toh aane wale time mein tera bhi wohi haal hoga jo teri dadi ka haal hua (you better behave, or you will meet the same fate as your grandmother).” He urged the Delhi Police to file an FIR against the BJP leaders.