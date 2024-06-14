Congress questions PM’s silence on NEET controversy, pointing to busted rackets in Bihar, Gujarat

The Congress on Friday stepped its attack on the Union government over irregularities in conducting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical programmes by questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “silence” on the matter.

The Opposition party said that only a forensic probe under the supervision of the Supreme Court could protect the future of lakhs of young students.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the Modi-led government has started “covering up the NEET scam” through Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the National Testing Agency (NTA).

Rackets exposed

“If the paper was not leaked in NEET then -- why were 13 accused arrested in Bihar due to paper leak? Did the Economic Offences Unit (EOU) of Patna police not expose the payment of ₹30 lakh to ₹50 lakh to the education mafia and organised gangs involved in the racket in exchange for papers?” Mr. Kharge asked in a post on X.

“Has NEET-UG cheating racket not been busted in Godhra, Gujarat? In which three people are involved including a person running a coaching centre, a teacher and another person and according to Gujarat Police, transactions of more than ₹12 crore have come to light between the accused?” the Congress chief added.

If there was no paper leak in NEET, as the government had claimed, then why were these arrests made, Mr. Kharge asked. “What conclusion is drawn from this? Was the Modi government trying to fool the people of the country earlier or now? The Modi government has crushed the aspirations of 24 lakh youth,” he said.

Rigged marks, ranks

The 24 lakh NEET aspirants worked hard day and night for one lakh medical seats, he noted. “Out of these 1 lakh seats, around 55,000 are in government colleges where seats are reserved for SC, ST, OBC, EWS categories. This time the Modi government has misused the NTA and has massively rigged the marks and ranks, due to which the cut-off for reserved seats has also increased,” Mr. Kharge alleged.

He alleged that “a game of grace marks, paper leaks and rigging was played to deprive meritorious students from getting government admission at concessional rates”.

‘NEET scam not unique’

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh claimed that “NEET under this regime is more like CHEAT -- Central Hyped Entrance Admission Test”, but also pointed out that the NEET-UG “paper scandal” is not unique. “Uttar Pradesh has witnessed more than 40 paper leaks under BJP rule and Gujarat has emerged as the paper leak capital, from where leaks are orchestrated across the country. Madhya Pradesh is of course well known for the gigantic Vyapam scandal,” he said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also accused the new BJP government of attacking the dreams of the youth soon after taking oath.

“The arrogant response of the education minister on the irregularities in the NEET exam results completely ignores the cries of 24 lakh students and their parents. Does the education minister not see the facts available in the public domain? Does the government also consider the police actions in Bihar and Gujarat and the rackets busted as false? Is it also a lie that 67 toppers got full marks? The question is, whom does the government want to save in the system by ignoring lakhs of youth and their parents?” Ms. Vadra asked, in a post on X.

Addressing a press conference on the issue at party headquarters, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera claimed that the “NEET scam is Vyapam 2.0”.

“PM Modi cannot always remain a mute spectator. Why is he silent when the future of 24 lakh youngsters is at stake?” he asked.