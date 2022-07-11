Congress questions PM’s silence on Chinese inroads into Ladakh, demands debate in Parliament

Congress demands two-day debate in Monsoon session of Parliament and urges PM to address the nation on its concerns regarding national security, integrity and sovereignty

As many as 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a “violent face-off” with Chinese troops in June, 2020, in the Galwan Valley along the Himalayas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Raising the issue of Chinese transgressions in Eastern Ladakh a week before the Monsoon session, the Congress on July 11 claimed that the July 7 talks between India’s External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and the Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi did not yield the desired result in restoring status quo ante prior to May 2020 at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Lok Sabha member Gaurav Gogoi, at a press conference, demanded a two-day debate in Parliament and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation on its concerns over national security, integrity and sovereignty.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Gogoi accused the government of being concerned only with the Prime Minister’s image and referred to a popular Hindi film to describe the Modi government’s China policy.

“More than two years after the border crisis with China began in eastern Ladakh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strategy can be summed up with DDLJ: Deny, Distract, Lie, Justify”Gaurav GogoiCongress MP

“While the Ministry of External Affairs’ statement following the meeting called on China ‘to complete the disengagement from all remaining areas’, the Chinese statement made no reference to Ladakh whatsoever. Instead, it discussed Chinese concerns over Ukraine. We have reached such a sorry situation that the Chinese don’t even bother to acknowledge India’s demands,” Mr. Gogoi added.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Some truths about the Prime Minister: 1. Is afraid of China. 2. Hides the truth from the public. 3. Just protects his own image. 4. Lowers the morale of the Army. 5. Plays with the security of the country”.

“The increasing infiltration by China and the Prime Minister’s silence are very harmful for the country,” Mr. Gandhi added.