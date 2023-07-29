HamberMenu
Congress questions new IIM Bill, autonomy unwelcomed for govt. says Jairam Ramesh

The Union Education Ministry introduced the IIM (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Friday 

July 29, 2023 11:08 pm | Updated 11:08 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau

Criticising the amendments proposed to the Indian Institutes of Management Act, the Opposition Congress said the Centre taking away the autonomy of IIMs. Party general secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh said autonomy is unwelcome for the Government. 

The Union Education Ministry introduced the IIM (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha on Friday. “IIMs were given greater autonomy in 2017 and the legislation had wide support in Parliament. But six years later the Modi government is undoing what it itself had introduced, Mr. Ramesh said. 

“Clearly, autonomy is unwelcome for this government.  The PMO now wants to maintain the tightest possible control and ensure ideological ‘purity’ setting aside all considerations of quality, freedom of thought and flexibility of administration of programmes,” the AICC general secretary said.

