Congress questions Modi’s silence on Unnao crime

The Congress on Friday questioned the ‘silence’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a rape victim being set on fire in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha member Amee Yajnik said that women are in panic as statistics of the National Crime Record Bureau show that crimes against women under the Modi government have gone up.

“The Prime Minister tweets on different topics. But he did not give any statement on Unnao. The Women and Child Development Minister did not make any statement. The Home Minister also did not ask for any report. Why is it so?”asked Ms .Yajnik.

The Lok Sabha witnessed an uproar over the crime.

“Instead of answering on the Unnao incident, the BJP wanted the debate to be around Union Minister Smriti Irani,” said Lok Sabha MP S. Jothimani (Congress) in response to BJP’s allegation that two Congress MPs moved threateningly towards Ms. Irani.

“What happened in Parliament today when we wanted to speak on the Unnao (crime), they did not want to discuss it and the Home Minister was also not present. Instead, the Women and Child Development Minister stood up. Smriti Irani stood up and politicised rape,” Ms. Jothimani said.

Congress spokesperson Ragini Nayak said the BJP’s flagship ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ scheme should now be renamed as people need to save their daughters from BJP leaders.

“Had the BJP government not “given protection to people like Kuldeep Singh Sengar [expelled BJP MLA accused of a rape], the criminals would not have had the courage to burn another daughter in Unnao,” Ms. Nayak said. “Crimes against women are the highest in BJP-ruled states. A big reason for this is the BJP’s ideology which is against women,” she charged.