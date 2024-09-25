Congress questions ‘concessions’ given to Adani Ports in Gujarat

The Congress on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) raised the issue of “concessions” being granted to Adani Ports so that it can gain “control” over the Mundhra, Hazira and Dahej ports in Gujarat for 75 years on a Build-Operate-Own-Transfer (BOOT) basis.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh said “BOOT has become LOOT”. He also referred to his remarks in August, in which he had alleged that the Gujarat government was helping Adani Ports to “secure a monopoly” on the State’s port sector.

“Will the Modani A3G (Adani Asks, Adani Gets) force strike again? The BOOT that has become the LOOT,” Mr. Ramesh asked

The Congress leader said that in early 2024, Adani Ports asked the Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) to extend the period of concession for private ports on a Build-Operate-Own-Transfer (BOOT) basis from the present 30 years to 75 years, well beyond the maximum permissible period of 50 years.

“On March 12, 2024, the GMB met and recommended that (i) more bids be invited for port assets and operations; (ii) financial terms with existing operator (that is, Adani Ports) be re-negotiated; and (iii) differentiated rate structures for ports be developed and applied,” he said.

A few days later, the GMB’s recommendations were rejected by the Gujarat Infrastructure Development Board (GIDB) and the Chief Minister himself, claimed Mr. Ramesh. He added: “Decks were cleared for Adani Ports to get control over the Mundhra, Hazira and Dahej ports for 75 years. All these facts came tumbling out in the public domain on August 14, 2024.”

Royalty issue

The Congress leader said the State’s Finance Department then asked for some clarifications from the GMB on the amount of royalty revenue payable to the State by Adani Ports after the existing concession period expires in 2027/28.

“GMB’s initial estimate of payment to be made to the State by Adani Ports was around ₹1,700 crore per year while the company claimed it was just ₹394 crore per year. After this, all hell broke loose. Officers were transferred and numbers were reworked in a manner convenient to the company. The matter is presently resting with the finance department. Let us see what happens next,” Mr. Ramesh added.