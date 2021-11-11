Congress questions Centre’s silence on Rafale revelations

BJP-led government sacrificed national security, says Pawan Khera

Congress on Thursday questioned why there has been no action from the Union government and the CBI on evidence of commission and corruption in the Rafale deal.

“On October 23, 2018, PM Modi-led committee removed CBI director Alok Verma in a midnight coup, raided CBI headquarters using the Delhi police and appointed its protege M. Nageshwar Rao as the CBI chief. This was part of a concerted conspiracy to bury the Rafale ghost through the CBI,” said All-India Congress Committee (AICC) spokesperson Pawan Khera. He was addressing a press conference in Mumbai on the recent revelations made by the French news agency Mediapart that middleman Sushen Gupta got hold of confidential documents belonging to the Indian Negotiating Team.

He said the BJP-led government “sacrificed” national security, jeopardized the interests of Indian Air Force and caused a loss of thousands of crores to the exchequer. “The latest revelations in operation cover-up reveal the dubious nexus between Modi govt-CBI-ED to bury Rafale corruption.”

Mr. Khera said the Modi government must explain why it paid ₹41,205 crore more for the same 36 aircraft without transfer of technology to India. “How could the PM unilaterally buy 36 aircraft off the shelf when there was a live international tender for 126 aircraft?” he said.