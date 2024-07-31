Congress questions Centre over China bridge on Pangong

Questioning the Union government over reports that China has built a bridge connecting the north and south banks of the Pangong Lake in Ladakh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on July 30 said the government should take Parliament into confidence over the situation.

In a post on X, Mr. Kharge also asked about 15 security personnel getting martyred in various terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) since Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath for a third time. “New developments at India’s two-front security paradigm has yet again exposed Modi govt.’s rank apathy,” he said.

Talking about the border situation with China, he said: “Is it not true that China has built and operationalised a bridge connecting the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, which allows it to have a strategic dominance in the sector, close to our LAC?”

“Is it not a fact that China has started constructing a new village along the LAC in the Demchok sector, which along with Depsang, is a point of standoff, post-Galwan?” he added.

Raising the issue of increasing terror attacks in J&K, the Congress chief said there have been 25 terror attacks since the Prime Minister’s third term began.

Mr. Kharge said Pakistan-sponsored terrorism has now spread to three new districts of J&K.