Congress presidential polls process open, nothing to hide: Madhusudan Mistry

Congress’ Central Election Authority Chairman Madhusudan Mistry displays identification cards and a list of PCC delegates, at AICC headquarters in New Delhi, on Thursday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Resolutions passed by PCC delegates will authorise the new Congress president to appoint the party’s State chiefs and AICC delegates

The entire process to elect a new Congress president is and will always be “open” and the party has nothing to hide, chairman of the party’s Central Election Authority, Madhusudan Mistry, said on Thursday.

Mr. Mistry also clarified that the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will pass resolutions authorising the new Congress president to appoint the party’s State chiefs and All India Congress Committee (AICC) delegates, and these resolutions will have no bearing on the polls to elect the party’s president.

The clarification came after a section of the media reported that the PCCs would authorise the Gandhis to pick a new party chief.

“The Pradesh Returning Officers will call a meeting of PCC delegates, where they will pass resolutions to authorise the incoming president to appoint PCC presidents and AICC delegates,” Mr. Mistry said, adding, “This process will have no bearing on the election of the new Congress president.”

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here, Mr. Mistry reiterated that those seeking to file nominations for the post of AICC president and seeking the support of 10 PCC delegates from different States to sign on their form can see the list of the over 9,000 delegates at the AICC’s Central Election Authority’s office from September 20. Alternatively, they can check if the person concerned has a QR code-bearing identification card, he said.

The election to the post of Congress president will be carried out by the over 9,000 PCC delegates. With the passing of the resolutions by the PCC delegates, the new president will then be able to appoint new PCC or State unit chiefs and AICC delegates.

The AICC delegates, in turn, can elect members to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

“Out of the 23 CWC members, 12 are elected while 11 are nominated,” Mr. Mistry said, adding, “If there are more than 12 contenders for the CWC elected seats, then there will be elections.”

He noted that if there is a consensus on the names of 23 members, then polls may not be required. The CEA chief also added that the CWC election process takes place after the AICC session, which is held following the election of the new Congress president.

Talking about the election process, Mr. Mistry said most of the PCC delegates were elected by consensus, but polling was conducted in the party’s Andaman and Nicobar Islands unit.

The notification for the Congress president’s election will be out on September 22, by when all the PCC delegates will be finalised and electoral roll published, and the election, if required, will be held on October 17.

With former party chief Rahul Gandhi dropping a clear hint that he is not likely to be in the presidential race, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is the frontrunner.

While a section of the Congress is keen to avoid a contest, some of the leaders who have been part of G-23, the ginger group that pushed for organisational overhaul and reforms, may want to force a contest. Prominent among them is Shashi Tharoor, who has not ruled out contesting the elections.