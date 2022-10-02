Congress president Sonia Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka on October 6

She was likely to spend a couple of days in Coorg before joining the yatra on Thursday, said a source.

The Hindu Bureau New Delhi:
October 02, 2022 23:43 IST

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join the on-going Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 6. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join the on-going Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 6, sources said on Sunday.

It will be the first time that Ms. Gandhi will be joining the padayatra that began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari.

The source cited above said that Ms. Gandhi was likely to spend a couple of days in Coorg before joining the yatra on Thursday.

While announcing the yatra during the Udaipur Conclave in May, Ms. Gandhi has said everyone, including her, to join the yatra.

Senior leaders have joined as guest yatris while 125 travellers, referred to Bharat yatris, will complete the yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir.

Former party chief Rahul Gandhi is one of the Bharat yatris who is leading the padayatra.

The padayatra, that is currently in Karnataka and completed its 25th day, threw up viral images of Mr. Gandhi addressing a public meeting at Mysuru in the evening despite a heavy downpour.

“The aim of this yatra is to stand up against the hate and violence spread by the BJP and RSS. It will complete its journey from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir and nothing can stop it. Like these rains have not been able to stop. Heat, storm, rain, nothing can stop the yatra,” Mr. Gandhi said while addressing the gathering

“On the evening of Gandhi Jayanthi undeterred by a downpour in Mysuru, @RahulGandhi electrified a sea of people. It was an unequivocal declaration. No force can stop the #BharatJodoYatra from uniting India against hate, from speaking up against unemployment and price rise,” tweeted Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh

