Sonia Gandhi hospitalised

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a private hospital following complaint of stomach pain on February 2 evening.
Though there has not been any official statement from the Congress so far, a party source confirmed to The Hindu that Ms. Gandhi was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital.
The Congress chief is to undergo some tests that requires hospital admission.
A spokesperson for the hospital issued a statement late in the evening that Ms. Gandhi was hospitalised at 7 p.m. for a routine check-up.
News agency, ANI, that first tweeted about Ms. Gandhi being hospitalised, put out an update stating the same quoting sources.
