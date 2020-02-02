National

Sonia Gandhi hospitalised

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. File

Congress president Sonia Gandhi. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

A spokesperson for the Sir Gangaram Hospital issued a statement the Congress president was hospitalised for a routine check-up.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a private hospital following complaint of stomach pain on February 2 evening.

Though there has not been any official statement from the Congress so far, a party source confirmed to The Hindu that Ms. Gandhi was admitted to Sir Gangaram Hospital.

The Congress chief is to undergo some tests that requires hospital admission.

A spokesperson for the hospital issued a statement late in the evening that Ms. Gandhi was hospitalised at 7 p.m. for a routine check-up.

News agency, ANI, that first tweeted about Ms. Gandhi being hospitalised, put out an update stating the same quoting sources.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 2, 2020 9:30:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/congress-president-sonia-gandhi-hospitalised/article30720174.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY