Congress president polls | Mallikarjun Kharge to contest, says Pramod Tiwari

Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the top party post.

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on September 30, 2022 said his colleague Mallikarjun Kharge will file nomination for the party president's election.

He said that he and P L Punia will be proposers for Mr. Kharge's candidature and Digvijaya Singh, who collected nomination papers on Thursday, may not contest.

Mr. Tiwari indicated that a consensus could be reached on who will take over the top party post from Sonia Gandhi.

Mr. Kharge is likely to file his nomination papers around noon, he said.

Mr. Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and he is a Dalit leader too, Mr. Tiwari said.

