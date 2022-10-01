Congress president polls | It’s Mallikarjun Kharge vs Shashi Tharoor as Tripathi’s nomination rejected

After K.N. Tripathi’s nomination was rejected, it will be a direct fight between Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

Former Jharkhand minister K N Tripathi's nomination for the Congress presidential poll was rejected on October 1, 2022, setting up a contest between party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor.

The three had filed nominations on September 30, 2022, the last day of the process.

Addressing a press conference at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi, AICC Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry said a total of 20 forms were received during the nomination process and four of them were rejected.

While Mr. Kharge submitted 14 forms, Mr. Tharoor submitted five and Mr. Tripathi one.

Mr. Mistry said Mr. Tripathi's form was rejected as the signature of one of his proposers did not match and another proposer's signature was repeated.