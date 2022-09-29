Congress president polls | Digvijaya Singh collects nomination papers

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on September 29, 2022, collected the nomination papers for the post of president from the party headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh collected his nomination papers for the post of party president from the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on September 29, 2022.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is expected to file his nomination on September 30.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh had earlier sounded out the top leadership about his decision on contesting for the top post.

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was slated to file his nomination on Wednesday and with his expected elevation, a meeting of party’s legislators was called in Jaipur to pick his successor.

The party was thrown into a turmoil when a large section of MLAs boycotted the meeting saying that they will not allow the Chief Minister to be picked from those put the government at risk in July 2020.

Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram, will file his nomination for the Congress presidential election towards the latter part of next week after mobilising support of delegates from different parts of the country, sources told The Hindu.

On Saturday, the day when the process of filing of nominations started, Mr. Tharoor’s close aide, Aalim Javeri, collected the nomination form from the office of Madhusudan Mistry, who heads the party’s Central Election Authority (CEA).