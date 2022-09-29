Congress president polls | Digvijaya Singh collects nomination papers

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is expected to file his nomination on September 30

Sandeep Phukan New Delhi
September 29, 2022 12:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, on September 29, 2022, collected the nomination papers for the post of president from the party headquarters in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

ADVERTISEMENT

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh collected his nomination papers for the post of party president from the AICC headquarters, in New Delhi on September 29, 2022.

The former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister is expected to file his nomination on September 30.

Rajya Sabha MP and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh had earlier sounded out the top leadership about his decision on contesting for the top post.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot was slated to file his nomination on Wednesday and with his expected elevation, a meeting of party’s legislators was called in Jaipur to pick his successor.

The party was thrown into a turmoil when a large section of MLAs boycotted the meeting saying that they will not allow the Chief Minister to be picked from those put the government at risk in July 2020.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Shashi Tharoor, Lok Sabha member from Thiruvananthapuram, will file his nomination for the Congress presidential election towards the latter part of next week after mobilising support of delegates from different parts of the country, sources told The Hindu.

On Saturday, the day when the process of filing of nominations started, Mr. Tharoor’s close aide, Aalim Javeri, collected the nomination form from the office of Madhusudan Mistry, who heads the party’s Central Election Authority (CEA).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app