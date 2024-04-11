Congress president Kharge writes to President Murmu about “politicisation” of Sainik schools

April 11, 2024 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - New Delhi

Questioning the Union government’s move to privatise Sainik Schools by signing memorandums of understanding (MoUs), Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu to call for a complete rollback of the policy.

Referring to a recent investigative report based on an RTI [Right to Information] reply, Mr. Kharge said Sainik Schools are being privatised using a new public private partnership model, and now 62% of these schools are said to be owned by the Bharatiya Janata Party-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leaders.

He said, in the past, successive Indian governments kept Armed Forces and its affiliate institutions away from shadows of political ideologies but the Central government has “broken” this well-enshrined convention.

“Having undermined institutions after institutions, in the grand plan of the RSS to hurriedly thrust its ideology, they have dealt a body blow to the very nature and ethos of the Armed Forces. Imparting ideologically slanted knowledge in such institutions shall not only destroy inclusiveness but also damage the national character of the Sainik Schools, by influencing their character through partisan religious/corporate/family/social/cultural credos,” Mr. Kharge said.

“Therefore, in national interest, the Indian National Congress demands the complete rollback of this privatisation policy and annulment of these MoUs, so that children studying at Armed Forces Schools retain desired character, vision and honour required for the service of the nation,” he added.

In 2021, he said, the Central government “brazenly” initiated the “privatisation” of Sainik Schools. “As a result thereto, Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) have been signed for 40 out of the 100 new schools,” he said.

The Congress chief said the investigative report found that “62% have been signed with individuals and organisations belonging to the RSS-BJP-Sangh Parivar. This includes a Chief Minister’s family, several MLAs, BJP office-bearers, and RSS leaders”.

Calling it a blatant step to politicise the independent Sainik Schools – a preparatory platform which plays a leading role in sending cadets for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Indian Naval Academy – Mr. Kharge pointed out that these schools were established by India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1961 and served as a beacon of excellence in military leadership.

“It is evident and therefore I ask, if this has been effected to ideologically indoctrinate Armed Forces at the entry level. No political party has ever done this, as there is general national consensus to keep the valour and courage of our Armed Forces away from partisan politics,” he said.