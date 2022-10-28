Congress President Kharge visits Ambedkar’s memorial and Maulana Azad’s mazaar to pay homage

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge pays tribute to Dalit leader late Dr. BR Ambedkar at his memorial in New Delhi, on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

Days after taking over as Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge is making visible efforts to pay tributes to leaders that the party has often been accused of ignoring in the past.

On Friday, he visited Bhim Rao Ambedkar’s memorial and Maulana Abul Kalam Azad’s mazaar (grave) to offer his homage to the two freedom fighters, who were also part of independent India’s first Cabinet under Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Bhakti in religion may be a road to the salvation of the soul. But in politics, Bhakti or hero-worship is a sure road to degradation and to eventual dictatorship,” quoting India’s first Law Minister, Mr. Kharge tweeted, “Visited Dr B. R. Ambedkar Memorial in Delhi today and paid floral tributes to Babasaheb”.

.“Paid floral tributes to Maulana Abul Kalam Azad at his mazaar in Delhi. A revolutionary freedom fighter and India’s First Education Minister, he believed in our country’s democratic and secular credentials and strongly opposed the idea of Partition on religious lines,” the newly elected Congress chief said in another tweet.

A senior party leader told The Hindu that though Friday’s visit to the Ambedkar’s memorial and Maulana Azad’s mazaar was pre-planned, it is also aimed at stopping the BJP “from appropriating stalwarts who were associated with Congress”.

On Wednesday, ahead of his taking over as the party chief, Mr. Kharge had visited Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial at Rajghat and also visited the memorials of Pandit Nehru, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and former Deputy Prime Minister Jagjivan Ram, and paid tributes to the leaders.

Even in his acceptance speech, the newly elected Congress chief had referred to the Congress leadership of Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Azad and Babu Jagjivan Ram besides Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Nehru, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

“It’s not as if the Congress party was not honoring leaders like Sardar Patel ji, Netaji or Lal Bahadur Shashtri earlier. The Nehru-Gandhi family often became the target of BJP’s attack because of their own family legacy,” said another leader, adding, “Khargeji’s trip on Friday was planned in advance as he couldn’t go to these memorials on Wednesday because of shortage of time”.

Mr. Kharge, 80, had defeated Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor to win the Congress presidential election to succeed Sonia Gandhi, who was at the helm for over two decades.