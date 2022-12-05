  1. EPaper
Congress president Kharge appoints new in-charges for Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Haryana

Ajay Maken has been replaced by Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa.

December 05, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Ajay Maken has been relieved of his charge from Rajasthan at a time when the Bharat Jodo Yatra bhas entered the State. He has been replaced by Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa as the Rajasthan in-charge.

Mr Maken had urged Mr Kharge to relieve him of his responsibilities in the wake of a leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy, Sachin Pilot and his failure to hold a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party in Rajasthan.

Kumari Selja, has been made the new in-charge for Chhattisgarh by relieving P L Punia. This Congress-ruled State too had seen a tussle between Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and senior minister T S Singhdeo.

Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat Shaktisinh Gohil has been given the additional charge of Haryana in addition to Delhi and Vivek Bansal has been relieved of his Haryana charge.

