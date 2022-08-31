Congress president election | Manish Tewari seeks transparency in process

Karti Chidambaram supports Manish Tewari saying every election requires a well defined electoral college

Sandeep Phukan New Delhi:
August 31, 2022 13:52 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari. File | Photo Credit: Rajeev Bhatt

ADVERTISEMENT

Lok Sabha member and senior Congress leader Manish Tewari on August 31 sharply reacted to the comments made by Madhusudan Mistry regarding the Congress presidential polls.

On Tuesday, Mr. Mistry, who heads the Congress’ Central Election Authority (CEA), had told The Hindu that none should doubt the fairness of the electoral process and asserted that the names of the delegates, who make up the 9,000-strong electoral college of the presidential elections, can be found out from the respective Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) or the State units.

In a series of tweets, Mr. Tewari said the electoral roll should be transparent and publicly available on the party’s website.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“With great respect @MD_Mistry ji How can there be a fair & free election without a publicly available electoral roll ? Essence of a fair & free process is names & addresses of electors must be published on @INCIndia website in a transparent manner,” he said, tagging The Hindu news report.

Mr. Tewari, who is a member of the ginger group called G-23 that has been pushing for internal reforms in the Congress for the past two years, questioned why should anyone visit the PCC offices to find out “who the electors are” and asserted that such things don’t happened even in “a club election”.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“In interests of fairness & transparency I urge your gods self to publish entire list of electors on @INCIndia website. How can someone consider running if he/she does not know who electors are. If someone has to file his/her nomination & gets it proposed by 10 Congresspersons as is requirement, CEA can reject it saying they are not valid electors,” he added.

The issue of electoral rolls not being made public was raised by another G-23 leader, Anand Sharma, at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) last Sunday when the final schedule was approved with a show of hands.

“Every election needs a well defined and clear electoral college. The process of forming the electoral college must also be clear, well defined and transparent. An ad hoc electoral college is no electoral college,” added Lok Sabha member Karti P. Chidambaram.

Though there has not been any public pronouncement yet by the G-23, The Hindu had reported that Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor may contest the upcoming presidential polls if he manages to get the support of a “critical mass of leaders”.

Mr. Tharoor too is a G-23 member even though he is said to be contemplating his electoral move independent of the group.

On August 30, key G-23 leaders like Mr. Sharma, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Prithviraj Chavan had met in Delhi to strategise about the upcoming presidential polls and later called on former Congress stalwart, Ghulam Nabi Azad, who quit the party last Friday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Indian National Congress
political parties

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app