Congress poll panel clears name of Sushil Kumar Shinde’s daughter for Solapur LS seat

March 20, 2024 10:32 pm | Updated 10:53 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The central election committee (CEC) of the Congress on Wednesday is believed to have cleared the names of 10 candidates from Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, including Praniti Shinde from Solapur, daughter of former Union Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde.

The Congress is yet to announce its formal seat sharing arrangement with the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party as part of their Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition. However, in its fourth meeting, the party’s election panel is said to have cleared 10 names from Maharashtra.

The panel has also cleared seven names each from Gujarat and Rajasthan.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEC meet on Thursday

Former Leader of the Opposition in the Gujarat Assembly, Paresh Dhanaji, could be fielded from the Rajkot Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat, where the Congress is contesting the polls in alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party.

The election panel will meet again on Thursday to discuss candidates for the Lok Sabha seats from Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh constituencies which are set to vote in the first phase of the election.

So far, the party has announced the names of 82 candidates, including that of Rahul Gandhi from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.