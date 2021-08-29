Congress all set to hold press conferences across country over National Monetization Pipeline

New Delhi

29 August 2021 20:23 IST

Prominent party leaders from all across the country have been roped in.

The Congress is all set to hold a series of press conference on the issue of National Monetization Pipeline (NMP) that seeks to monetize assets like ports, airports, rail and roads among others.

On a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi held his Mann Ki Baat, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “The country is talking about friend-monopoly #IndiaOnSale”.

Earlier, Mr Gandhi had held a press conference in which he accused the Modi government of selling the country's assets, built over 70 years.

So, in the next few days, senior leaders will be taking the issue of “selling family silver” to the people through press conferences.

While Mukul Wasnik will be addressing the media in Guwahati on August 31, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will address the media on September 1 in Hyderabad.

Former Finance Minister P Chidamabaram will hold a press conference on September 3 while Ajay Maken will adress the media in Raipur the same day.

Other leaders include Sachin Pilot's plan to hold a press conference in Bangalore, Milind Deora will do the same in Cochin, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be in Lucknow and Digvijaya Singh in Patna.