India

Congress plans massive protest against price rise, unemployment

The official residence of the Prime Minister at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, New Delhi. The Congress proposes to gherao the PM’s residence and Raj Bhavans. | Photo Credit: PTI
The Hindu Bureau New Delhi July 31, 2022 03:01 IST
Updated: July 31, 2022 00:20 IST

A march to Rashtrapati Bhavan, gherao of the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Raj Bhavans in the every State — the Congress has drawn up an elaborate plan to protest against price rise and unemployment on August 5.

“Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will hold “ Chalo Rashtrapathi Bhavan” (march) from the Parliament to register our protest against price rise and unemployment. In New Delhi, the party shall organise “Prime Minister House Gherao” in which CWC Members and senior leadership of the party will participate,” said an internal note of the party.

"Taking our uncompromising protest against the record-breaking Price Rise and Unemployment forward, the Congress party has decided to observe massive nationwide protest on Friday, the 5th August," the note said.

Party general secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal, asked the State units or the Pradesh Congress Committees (PCCs) to share the details of their plans.

The August 5 protests proposes that all elected public representatives of the Congress, from village level to district level, shall court mass arrest in their respective block or district headquarters.

"In the State capital, the PCCs shall organise a massive "Raj Bhavan Gherao" and all the MLAS, MLCs, Ex MPs and senior leaders of the State shall participate and court mass arrest," read the note.s

