Congress plans celebrations for 75th year of Independence

Party blames government for the recent blocking of former party chief Rahul Gandhi’s twitter handle.

On August 15, when India enters the 75th year of her Independence, the Congress will announce a series of steps, including forming committees that will plan year-long celebration of the Independence movement, Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal said on Monday.

The party will organise a public event to honour the freedom fighters and their families and freedom march at Blocks and District levels. Every Pradesh Congress Committee will prepare 2 minute videos as part of social media campaign to highlight the events of freedom movement in their State.

“Despotic and autocratic individuals and organisations, majority of whom then had sided with the British and opposed the Freedom Movement, continue to challenge the very foundation of our polity and democracy. Undermining individual freedoms, perpetuating social injustice, subverting institutional autonomy, creating caste and religious divide and compromising the very fundamental of our Constitution and nationhood are their overt and covert agenda,” Mr. Venugopal said in a statement.

The party also said the recent blocking of former party chief Rahul Gandhi’s twitter handle and that of Indian National Congress TV were “part of the Modi government’s agenda to curtail freedom of speech”.

Members of the Indian Youth Congress and the Mahila Congress even took to the streets to protest against Twitter and alleged that they were being pressured by the government. The issue was also discussed at a meeting of general secretaries, State-in-charges and PCC presidents.

“The atrocious stance is nothing but another instance of anti-scheduled castes and anti-women mindset and inherent prejudice of the Modi Government as also violation of freedom of expression by Twitter India under the diktat of Modi Government,” Mr. Venugopal said.

“Instead of curtailing atrocities against Dalits across the country, the Prime Minister and the government is out to suppress the voice of leaders like Rahul Gandhi, who are in the forefront to fight for justice,” he added.