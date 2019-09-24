Congress party announces candidates for Punjab bypolls

The Congress party on Monday announced its candidates for the Punjab Assembly bypolls to be held on October 21.

Former State youth Congress chief Raminder Awla is the candidate from the Jalalabad constituency.

Balwinder Singh Dhaliwal will contest from Phagwara (SC), Indu Bala from Mukerian and Sandeep Singh Sandhu will contest from the Dakha seat.

The Jalalabad and Phagwara seats fell vacant after MLAs Sukhbir Badal of the Akali Dal and Som Parkash of the BJP were elected to the Lok Sabha.

The Dakha seat fell vacant after former Aam Aadmi Party MLA H.S. Phoolka resigned in January.

Mukerian seat fell vacant following the death of Congress MLA Rajnish Kumar Babbi.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) announced that Manpreet Singh Ayali, a former MLA, would contest from the Dakha constituency.

Punjab Chief Electoral Officer on Monday said no papers were filed on the first day of filing the nominations.