Congress overhauls its organisation, G23 letter writers retain positions and gain more

New Delhi

11 September 2020 22:13 IST

Salman Khurshid and Jairam Ramesh among the new appointees to the CWC

The Congress late on Friday evening brought about large scale changes in its organisation structure, reconstituting the Congress Working Committee (CWC), appointing a six member committee to assist Congress President Sonia Gandhi and reworking the General Secretaries incharge of various states.

Ghulam Nabi Azad, who is one of the 23 signatories of the letter demanding a rehaul and reform within the party has been dropped as General Secretary in-charge of Haryana. Though, his position in the CWC remains intact. There has been no significant change in the position of the other signatories- Anand Sharma, Jitin Prasada and Mukul Wasnik have been retained in the CWC. In fact, Mr. Wasnik, is also part of the six-member committee formed to assist Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Mr. Prasada in significant increase in responsibilities has been appointed as incharge of West Bengal, that goes for polls next year April.

In other major changes in CWC Tariq Anwar, who in 1999 walked out along with Sharad Pawar and P. A. Sangma has found his way back. Mr. Anwar who was in Nationalist Congress Party had rejoined Congress more than a year back. The other new entrant is Jairam Ramesh, who for the first time is finding his place as a permanent invitee in CWC. Salman Khurshid, who has repeatedly spoken in favour of Gandhi family continuing every time there is a demand for an open election has won a berth in CWC. The other old timer Pawan Kumar Bansal too has found a place.

Advertising

Advertising

91-year-old Moti Lal Vora who had long served as party treasurer and was currently administration in-charge of the party has been divested from all his responsibilities including the CWC, owing to his age.

In a significant change, Randeep Singh Surjewala who is the current communications incharge for the party has been appointed as General Secretary in-charge for Karnataka. He has been the communications charge for nearly six years now. Sources indicated that this could mean that the party will soon have a new communications incharge in place of him.

A total of nine General Secretary or incharges of various states and departments have been removed. This list includes Mr Ghulam Nabi Azad, Motilal Vora, Ambika Soni, Mallikarjun Kharge, Luizino Falerio, Gaurav Gogoi, Asha Kumari, RC Khutia and Anugrah N Singh.

Mr. Kharge who was recently nominated for Rajya Sabha has been removed as Maharashtra in-charge and in his place senior leader H K Patil has been appointed. Mr Gogoi who was appointed as Deputy Leader of the party in Lok Sabha too has been divested of all charges.

The six member committee that will assist Ms. Gandhi includes, A. K. Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, K. C. Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Singh Surjewala.