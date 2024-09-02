Congress only paying lip service to women’s issues, says BJP

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday (September 2, 2024) accused the Congress of paying lip service to issues related to women, after the expulsion of Kerala Congress leader Simi Rosebell John who had alleged a culture of exploitation in the party.

Raising the issue of the Congress’ treatment of Ms. John, he said if a woman raised the issue of harassment in the workplace, it was the organisation’s duty to probe and ensure justice.

“The Congress does not believe in that and has instead chosen to silence and remove her from the party,” Mr. Chandrasekhar said.

He noted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Vadra had often spoken about issues facing women but maintain a studious silence when it comes to the atrocities against women, be it in Kolkata, Kannauj or Kerala. Ms. John had alleged that there was no place for upright people in the Congress, soon after her expulsion, Mr. Chandrasekhar noted.

He also attacked the Left government in Kerala over the Hema Committee report which spotlighted the harassment of women in the Malayalam film industry, saying it was forced to release the findings several years after it was submitted.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee had said disciplinary action against Ms. John was taken because prima facie the party was convinced that her act was a serious breach of discipline.

Women leaders of the KPCC’s political affairs committee, women office-bearers of the PCC and the Mahila Congress chief requested the party leadership in a joint complaint to take action against Ms. John, a former AICC member, it said.