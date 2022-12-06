Congress offers tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary

December 06, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - New Delhi

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury offered floral tributes to Ambedkar at Parliament complex

The Hindu Bureau

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi before paying homage to Bhim Rao Ambedkar at the Parliament House on his death Anniversary in New Delhi on December 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Top Congress leaders on Tuesday paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge taking to Twitter to say that it is time to reaffirm the ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the party’s leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury offered floral tributes to Ambedkar at Parliament complex.

Also Read | U.P. Govt to build Ambedkar memorial as parties paid tributes to Dalit icon amid outreach efforts

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“‘We are Indians, firstly and lastly’ – Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb, it is time to reaffirm the ideals of — liberty, equality, fraternity and justice, which he truly championed,” the Congress chief tweeted.

Paying tributes and recalling Ambedkar’s quote of everyone “being firstly and lastly”, former party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Anything contrary to this, was unacceptable to Babasaheb, and is unacceptable to us who walk on his constitutional path”.

ALSO READ
B. R. Ambedkar death anniversary | His struggles gave hope to millions: PM Modi

To mark the occasion, senior leader Mukul Wasnik launched a YouTube channel, Bahujan ki awaaz, under the aegis of the Scheduled Caste (SC) department of the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US