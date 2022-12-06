  1. EPaper
Congress offers tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury offered floral tributes to Ambedkar at Parliament complex

December 06, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi before paying homage to Bhim Rao Ambedkar at the Parliament House on his death Anniversary in New Delhi on December 6, 2022.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress Leader Sonia Gandhi before paying homage to Bhim Rao Ambedkar at the Parliament House on his death Anniversary in New Delhi on December 6, 2022. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Top Congress leaders on Tuesday paid tributes to B.R. Ambedkar on his death anniversary, with party chief Mallikarjun Kharge taking to Twitter to say that it is time to reaffirm the ideals of liberty, equality, fraternity and justice.

Mr. Kharge, Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi and the party’s leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury offered floral tributes to Ambedkar at Parliament complex.

Also Read | U.P. Govt to build Ambedkar memorial as parties paid tributes to Dalit icon amid outreach efforts

“‘We are Indians, firstly and lastly’ – Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. On the Mahaparinirvan Diwas of Babasaheb, it is time to reaffirm the ideals of — liberty, equality, fraternity and justice, which he truly championed,” the Congress chief tweeted.

Paying tributes and recalling Ambedkar’s quote of everyone “being firstly and lastly”, former party chief Rahul Gandhi tweeted, “Anything contrary to this, was unacceptable to Babasaheb, and is unacceptable to us who walk on his constitutional path”.

To mark the occasion, senior leader Mukul Wasnik launched a YouTube channel, Bahujan ki awaaz, under the aegis of the Scheduled Caste (SC) department of the party.

