Congress objects to Nehru not named in President Murmu’s address, calls it part of campaign to erase him from history

The Congress on Thursday (August 15, 2024) took a strong objection to Jawaharlal Nehru’s name not finding mention among iconic personalities of the independence movement in President Droupadi Murmu’s address, alleging it is part of the continuing campaign to erase India’s first Prime Minister from history.

Congress general secretary (in-charge, communications) Jairam Ramesh recalled that around midnight on August 14, 1947, Jawaharlal Nehru delivered his immortal ‘tryst with destiny’ speech in the Central Hall.

“Less known but equally important and illuminating were — His address to the nation over All India Radio on August 15, 1947, which he began by describing himself as the ‘first servant of the Indian people’. His message to the nation, printed in the newspapers on the morning of August 15 1947,” Mr. Ramesh said.

This was also the day on which 14 Ministers were sworn in, he further recalled.

“Apart from Nehru and Sardar Patel, they were Rajendra Prasad, Maulana Azad, Dr. Ambedkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Jagjivan Ram, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Sardar Baldev Singh, C.H. Bhabha, John Mathai, R.K. Shanmukham Chetty, N.V. Gadgil, and Rafi Ahmed Kidwai. Less than four weeks later, K.C. Neogy and Gopalaswami Ayyangar were also sworn in. What an incredible Cabinet overflowing with such brilliant personalities!” he said.

It is most unfortunate, to say the very least, that while there was mention of a number of iconic personalities of the Independence movement in the President’s address to the nation last night, the name of India’s first PM who spent 10 years in British jails was not mentioned, Mr. Ramesh said in a post on X.

“It is clearly part of the continuing campaign to erase and eliminate him from our history,” the Congress leader said.

In her address, Ms. Murmu had said that different traditions and values that had continued to live on beneath the surface found new expressions in several generations of great leaders.

“Unifying the diversity of traditions and their expressions was Mahatma Gandhi, Father of the Nation and our lodestar. Alongside, there were great leaders like Sardar Patel, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Babasaheb Ambedkar as well as Bhagat Singh, Chandrashekhar Azad and many others,” she said.

“It was a nationwide movement, in which all communities participated. Among tribals, there were Tilka Manjhi, Birsa Munda, Laxman Naik and Phulo- Jhano, among many more whose sacrifices are now being appreciated. We have started celebrating the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. Celebrations of his 150th birth anniversary next year will be an opportunity to further honour his contribution to the national re-awakening,” Ms. Murmu had said.

