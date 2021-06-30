National

Congress no longer relevant for people: Sisodia on Punjab Assembly elections

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia. File   | Photo Credit: PTI

Ahead of the Assembly elections in Punjab next year, senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on June 30 claimed that the Congress, which is in power in the State, is no longer relevant for people.

Responding to a question on the Congress’s position in Punjab, he said the party does not enjoy the trust of the people anywhere in the country.

“The Congress does not have the trust of people anywhere in the country and there are reasons behind it, including the party’s leadership. Wherever the Congress had an opportunity to work, they just spent time fighting among themselves,” Mr. Sisodia said.

“So the Congress is no longer relevant for people,” he added.

Punjab Assembly elections are going to be held in February or March next year.


