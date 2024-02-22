Haryana Assembly takes up Congress' no-confidence motion against Khattar Govt

February 22, 2024 03:29 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST - Chandigarh

A motion of no confidence against the BJP-JJP Government, brought by the main Opposition Congress, was taken up for discussion in the Haryana Assembly on Feb. 22, with Speaker Gian Chand Gupta reserving two hours for it.

The Speaker admitted the notice of no-confidence motion against the Council of Ministers headed by Chief Minister M.L. Khattar.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had recently accused the Khattar Government of having failed on all fronts and said the Congress would bring a no-confidence motion during the Budget session.

The Congress had also brought a motion of no confidence against the BJP-JJP Government three years ago but it was defeated.

At present, the BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member House while its alliance partner, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), has 10.

Six of the seven Independent members in the House support the BJP, which also enjoys the support of the lone Haryana Lokhit Party MLA, Gopal Kanda.

The main Opposition Congress has 30 MLAs and the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) has one.