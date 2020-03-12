National

Congress names Rajya Sabha candidates, will fight for M.P.’s third seat

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. File

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. File   | Photo Credit: A.M. Faruqui

Jyotiraditya Scindia is one of the BJP’s nominees for the seat

The Congress on Thursday declared 12 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls including former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal, former Lok Sabha members Deepender Hooda and Rajeev Satav and senior Supreme Court advocate K.T.S. Tulsi.

By naming a second candidate from Madhya Pradesh — Phool Singh Baraiya — the Congress has made clear that it is not going to give Jyotiraditya Scindia an easy passage. Of the three seats from M.P., the BJP and Congress are assured of one each, while the third seat will witness a fight as both the parties have fielded two candidates each. Mr. Scindia is one of the BJP’s nominees.

Also Read
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks to the media at Parlaiment in New Delhi on March 12, 2020.

PM Modi sleeping at the wheel, says Rahul Gandhi

While Mr. Venugopal is being fielded from Rajasthan, the party’s Delhi in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil will contest from Gujarat, Mr. Hooda from Haryana and Mr. Satav from Maharashtra.

Mr. Tulsi, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court will come from Chhattishgarh, where the Congress has a comfortable majority. Phulo Devi Netam is the other candidate from Chhattisgarh while Shahzada Anwar will come from Jharkhand.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 12, 2020 10:25:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/congress-names-rajya-sabha-candidates-will-fight-for-mps-third-seat/article31052651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY