Congress names Rajya Sabha candidates, will fight for M.P.’s third seat

The Congress on Thursday declared 12 candidates for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls including former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh, party general secretary K.C. Venugopal, former Lok Sabha members Deepender Hooda and Rajeev Satav and senior Supreme Court advocate K.T.S. Tulsi.

By naming a second candidate from Madhya Pradesh — Phool Singh Baraiya — the Congress has made clear that it is not going to give Jyotiraditya Scindia an easy passage. Of the three seats from M.P., the BJP and Congress are assured of one each, while the third seat will witness a fight as both the parties have fielded two candidates each. Mr. Scindia is one of the BJP’s nominees.

While Mr. Venugopal is being fielded from Rajasthan, the party’s Delhi in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil will contest from Gujarat, Mr. Hooda from Haryana and Mr. Satav from Maharashtra.

Mr. Tulsi, a senior advocate of the Supreme Court will come from Chhattishgarh, where the Congress has a comfortable majority. Phulo Devi Netam is the other candidate from Chhattisgarh while Shahzada Anwar will come from Jharkhand.