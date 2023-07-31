ADVERTISEMENT

Congress names observers for poll-bound States  

July 31, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - New Delhi

While the Congress is in power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, the party is to challenge the BJP in Madhya Pradesh, Bharat Rashtra Samithi in Telangana and the NDA alliance in Mizoram

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala has been named as senior poll observer for Madhya Pradesh (MP) as the party on Monday announced election observers for poll-bound Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram.

Mr Surjewala, the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, is credited with the party’s successful campaign in the southern State where the Congress comprehensively defeated the BJP.

Other senior leaders who have been named as observers include Madhusudan Mistry, who has been appointed as senior observer for Rajasthan. While Sasikanth Senthil is observer for Rajasthan, Chandrakant Handore has been named as observer for MP.

Former Uttarakhand PCC chief Pritam Singh has been made the senior observer for Chhattisgarh while former Lok Sabha member Meenakshi Natarajan has been made observer.

Senior leader Deepa Dasmunshi has been made senior observer for Telangana while Sirivella Prasad is an observer. For Mizoram, Sachin Rao has been named observer.

