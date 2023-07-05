Congress must develop grassroots leaders from marginalised communities: Kharge

July 05, 2023 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Stressing the importance of developing leaders from the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minority communities, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday asked the party cadre to build leadership at the grassroots level and not fight among each other.

Mr. Kharge made these comments while inaugurating the party’s national workshop on its Leadership Development Mission for its SC, ST, OBC and minorities wings at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters.

Personal example

Urging leaders to think about the party’s future, the Congress chief cited his own example and claimed that he had given party tickets even to those who helped the BJP defeat him in the Lok Sabha election, because he wanted the Congress to succeed in Karnataka.

“I still helped give tickets to all those people who defeated me so that no votes are cut, and I should not be defeated again. I told them that they did not support me, but I still supported them as I wanted the Congress to win and come to power,” Mr. Kharge said.

‘Stop in-fighting’

The Leadership Development Mission was announced at the party’s Chintan Shivir or brainstorming session in Udaipur last year. “We have to promote leadership development. But that does not mean you start fighting with local leadership and complain against them. You have to work in coordination with the local leadership,” the Congress chief said, adding, “You should not fight among yourselves. You should all support them. Most people try to target and try to pull down new leaders.”

Local leadership should be developed in every Assembly seat and coordinators have been appointed for this in each Assembly and Parliamentary constituency, Mr. Kharge said.

K. Raju, who is in charge of the party’s SC, ST, and OBC wing, said, ”This is not to select candidates but to promote leadership at the ground level and promote such people who work at the grassroots.”

“Our party is alive for 134 years only because we developed the party cadre. I hope to get your support in making this mission successful,” Mr. Kharge said, citing former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s example in promoting leadership at every level.