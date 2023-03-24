Congress must apologise for insulting backward classes, poor and Dalit people, says Yogi Adityanath

March 24, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - Lucknow

In a fierce attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been disqualified as Lok Sabha MP, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on March 24, alleged that the grand old party and its leader cannot digest that sons of the poor, Dalit and backward classes are reaching the highest positions in India.

He was speaking at the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University grounds after PM Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth ₹1,780 crore.

Mr. Adityanath said Congress has always indulged in “politics of dividing the country” and has promoted Naxalism and terrorism for political gains.

“The whole country witnessed how former Congress president and Lok Sabha member Rahul Gandhi gave a statement against backward communities, Dalits, poor and the underprivileged. He didn’t think about parliamentary decorum and stooped to the level of being in contempt of court. The Congress must apologise to the country for insulting the backward classes, poor and Dalits,” said the U.P. CM.

Mr. Adityanath further alleged that the Congress indulged in a negative campaign against the Prime Minister and never thought about development of India. The U.P. CM also said the party “tried to divide India on lines of caste, language and religion while setting new benchmarks in corruption” during its regime.

“When India is carving its space at global level, these people are obstructing its progress by defaming it,” added Mr. Adityanath.

Mr. Adityanath also heaped praises on the government led by Mr. Modi for working for the progress of all sections of society without any discrimination with the motto of “ Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas” (Together, for everyone’s growth, with everyone’s trust) for the last nine years. “In the Congress regime, disharmony among various social groups increased, while in the government led by the PM we are moving forward by providing welfare, housing, toilets, ration, cooking gas, and electricity connections to the poor,” said the CM.

Mr. Adityanath also attacked the grand old party for questioning electronic voting machines (EVMs). “Congress today was even questioning the EVM, with which they got the privilege of forming the government in 2004 and 2009. The party is upset with development of India,” he stated.

Akhilesh Yadav slams BJP over Rahul disqualification

Meanwhile, Opposition leader and Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav took potshots at the BJP over the disqualification of the Mr. Gandhi, describing it as a deliberate attempt to divert people’s attention from issues like inflation and unemployment.

“In U.P., the BJP took away the Assembly membership of many SP leaders including Azam Khan s aheb. Today the membership of Congress’s biggest leader has been taken away. If looked at fairly, many saffron party leaders would get disqualified for the kind of statements they made. This deliberate act has been done to divert people’s attention from real issues like inflation and unemployment,” said Mr. Yadav to mediapersons.