Congress mulls motion against Speaker for ‘bias’

The party is likely to go ahead only after consulting all Opposition parties and if they are in agreement with the decision; Lok Sabha again fails to function after protests over Adani issue

March 28, 2023 10:08 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Opposition MPs stage a protest in the well of Lok Sabha demanding a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue and against the disqualification of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi as the MP, during the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament on March 28, 2023.

Opposition MPs stage a protest in the well of Lok Sabha demanding a JPC inquiry into the Adani Group issue and against the disqualification of Congress’ Rahul Gandhi as the MP, during the second phase of the Budget Session of Parliament on March 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha failed to function on March 28 as Opposition MPs wearing black trooped into the well of the House shouting slogans and throwing papers at the Speaker’s chair.

A section of Congress MPs, at a meeting held on Monday, mulled moving a resolution against the Speaker for being “unfair” to the Opposition, sources said.

However, the sources said that a decision on the no-confidence motion against the Speaker would be taken only after consulting all Opposition parties and if they are in agreement. Senior leaders like Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury will be speaking to other parties on the matter. The Hindu has learnt that Mr. Chowdhury has not initiated a discussion so far.

The no-confidence motion against the Speaker would be moved for his alleged bias against the Opposition including the speed with which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified after his conviction by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case.

Such a motion, however, needs the signature of at least 50 MPs and a 14-day notice. The Congress, at present, has 51 MPs in the Lok Sabha. The Budget session is scheduled to end on April 6.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha was adjourned within seconds of assembling in the morning at 11 a.m. as Congress MPs S. Jothi Mani and Ramya Haridas tore order papers and threw them towards the Speaker’s chair. Another Congress MP T.N. Prathapan hurled a black scarf but it was blocked by a marshal.

The Opposition MPs dressed in black trooped into the well shouting slogans on the Adani issue. Some of them were also seen carrying placards.

When the House reconvened at 2 p.m., similar scenes were witnessed as the Opposition rushed to the well demanding a probe by a joint parliamentary committee into the Adani issue.

Papers listed for the day were laid on the table of the House amid the ruckus. Bihar MP Rama Devi who was in the Chair adjourned the House for the day.

The Lok Sabha has virtually failed to transact any business since the beginning of the second leg of the Budget session. with Opposition and treasury benches at loggerheads with each other. However, the government passed the Finance Bill and the Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill, without discussion.

