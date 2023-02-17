Congress mulls changes to party constitution to be in sync with the times

February 17, 2023 03:30 am | Updated 03:30 am IST - New Delhi

Implementing organizational reforms suggested in the Udaipur Conclave, changing the eligibility criteria to become a Congress member, and creating of a new tier between block and booth-level committees were some of the points of discussion at a meeting of the Constitution Amendment Committee of the Congress on Thursday.

“The changes are being discussed to be in sync with the present times,” said a member of the committee.

So, the party could do away with provisions requiring a member to be a teetotaller or use only swadeshi products. The party is also likely to nominally increase its membership fee.

Apart from these changes, there have been discussions on Udaipur Declaration promises like reserving half the party posts for people under 50 years of age. Former party presidents could also be made permanent invitees of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision-making body.

Any change to the party constitution has to be ratified by the 85 th plenary that will be held in Raipur between February 24 and 26.

The plenary session will endorse the election of Mallikarjun Kharge as the party president but it is not clear if there would be elections to the CWC. As per the party constitution, 12 members of the CWC are elected while the remaining members are nominated by the party president.

ADVERTISEMENT