Congress MPs take up the cause of potato farmers

The Lok Sabha witnessed heated exchanges between Congress and BJP members over help to potato growers facing a massive drop in prices because of a glut.

Sunil Jhakhar from Punjab said he could not understand why the BJP members were thumping the desk when Agriculture Minister Radha Mohan Singh was speaking, though the farmers were facing a grim situation. He said farmers were no longer willing to grow the crop.

Replying to him, the Minister said the Rabi crop saw a 1% decline in area sown this year but the actual figures would be known later as sowing was still going on. He expressed confidence that the overall area was likely to remain the same.

Mr. Jhakhar was joined by other colleagues who wanted to know the steps the government had taken to help the growers. Mr. Singh said no minimum support price had been fixed but the Centre and the States resorted to the market intervention scheme (MIS) to ensure that farmers could recover their input costs in case of glut.

BJP member from Amreli (Gujarat) Narayanbhai Kacchadiya highlighted the plight of the cotton growers because of inadequate prices. Pointing out that the farmer actually got about ₹900 against ₹1,200 for production for 20 kg, he wanted to know the steps taken to help the farmer.

The Minister replied that the government was trying to ensure better prices and was committed to ensuring minimum support prices.