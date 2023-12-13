HamberMenu
Congress MPs from Kerala protest in Parliament against Pinarayi govt. over chaos in Sabarimala

‘With no scientific crowd management, devotees forced to wait in queues for more than 15 hours’

December 13, 2023 02:21 am | Updated 02:21 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MPs from Kerala protest in front of the Gandhi statue outside Parliament in New Delhi on December 12, 2023.

Congress MPs from Kerala protest in front of the Gandhi statue outside Parliament in New Delhi on December 12, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Accusing the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala of being callous in managing the pilgrim traffic at the Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala, the Congress MPs from the State held a protest in Parliament, two days after a 12-year-old girl died while waiting for darshan.

This is the second day in a row that the Congress is raising the issue. On Monday, party’s Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha Kodikunnil Suresh raised the issue during the Zero Hour in the House. Mr. Suresh said that no scientific crowd management techniques are deployed at the shrine, forcing the devotees to wait in queues for more than 15 to 20 hours.

“The State government is utterly careless about the upkeep of the complex and there is a total lack of planning. Their development projects rest in papers alone. The government was to construct layover shelters for the devotees. The construction of these structures are nowhere near completion,” Mr. Suresh added. The proposed rescue bridge is also only on the drawing board, he said.

Speaking at the protest, MP Hibi Eden said that usually, review meetings are held before the pilgrim season begins and senior Ministers visit the place to inspect the arrangements. The Left government, he said, seems to have done nothing of the sort. “They have been completely inefficient. The waiting period is going up to 15-20 hours and many devotees are forced to return without reaching the sanctum sanctorum,” he said.

